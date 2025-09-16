WWE NXT is coming home tonight!

The highly-anticipated WWE NXT Homecoming special goes down tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 16, 2025 episode:

* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ guests Oba Femi & Ricky Saints

* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

* #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

* Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria & Rhea Ripley vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)

