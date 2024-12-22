WWE held a NXT Live Event of 2024 on Friday.

The company ran the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, FL. on December 20 for a WWE NXT non-televised live event to make up for the show postponed due to Hurricane Helene several months ago.

Featured below are quick-match results from the 12/20 WWE NXT live event in St. Petersburg:

* Lexis King def. Anthony Luke

* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) and Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

* Adriana Rizzo def. Nikkita Lyons

* Eddy Thorpe def. Dion Lennox

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors

* Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) def. Gigi Dolin, Shotzi & Zaria

* Oba Femi def. Drake Morreaux

* Kelani Jordan & Stephanie Vaquer def. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

* Trick Williams def. Cedric Alexander