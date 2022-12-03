Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Jacksonville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon

Odyssey Jones defeated Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)

Cora Jade defeated Tatum Paxley

NXT Tag Team Titles Match- Pretty Deadly (c) retain over Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) (w/ Ava Raine)

Dexter Lumis defeated Javier Bernal. After the match, Indi Hartwell meets Lumis in the ring, the two hug, and then Lumis carries Hartwell to the back.

Sol Ruca & Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) defeated Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

Roxanne Perez defeated Indi Hartwell

Apollo Crews defeated NXT Champion Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Von Wagner in a Fatal 4-Way Non-Title Match