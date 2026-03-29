WWE NXT held a show that took place at The Credit Union of Tx Event Center in Allen, TX. on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Allen results from March 28, 2026.
WWE NXT ALLEN RESULTS 3/28/2026
1. NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats Shiloh Hill and Jackson Drake: Borne pins Drake.
2. Fatal Influence: Lainey Reid (with Fallon Henley) defeats Nikkita Lyons
3. WWE Women’s Speed Championship Title Match: Five Minute Time Limit: Champion Wren Sinclair defeats Fallon Henley (with Lainey Reid)
4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox / Cutler James defeats NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes / Ethan Page / Ricky Saints: Lennox pins Baylor
— Intermission —
5. Sol Ruca defeats Zaria via DQ: NXT GM Robert Stone announces that the two will meet again at Stand and Deliver
6. Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley defeat The Culling: Shawn Spears / Niko Vance / Izzi Dame: Post-match, Blake Monroe, via satellite, has a message for Paxley
7. Main Event: NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence) defeats Kendal Grey (with Wren Sinclair) after all of the seconds at ringside are ejected