WWE ran the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday, September 7, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
NXT AUGUSTA RESULTS 9/7/25* TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill.
* Ivy Nile and Lash Legend d The Culling: Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame (with Shawn Spears and Niko Vance). Nile pins Paxley. The Culling attacks Nile and Legend after the match.
* Ricky Saints d Rusev.
* American Made: Julius and Brutus Creed d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance: Julius Creed pins Spears.
* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne d Maxxine Dupri and Kelani Jordan in a Triple-Threat Match: Jayne pins Dupri after Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx are ejected for interference.
* The Dark State: Dion Lennox / Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars d Hank Walker / Tank Ledger/ The LWO: Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde: Griffin pins Cruz del Toro.
* Dragon Lee d NXT North American Champion Ethan Page via DQ. Page retains the title.
* The Judgment Day: Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Sol Ruca and Zaria: Perez pins Zaria.
* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Grayson Waller.