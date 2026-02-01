WWE ran the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, January 31, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling BodySlam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Birmingham results from 1/31.
NXT BIRMINGHAM RESULTS 1/31/26
* Shiloh Hill defeats Lexis King
* Ricky Saints defeats Tony D’Angelo via DQ
* Jaida Parker defeats Karmen Petrovic
* Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeat Thea Hail and Sirena Linton
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr and Elio LeFleur despite interference from Santos Escobar
* Tavion Heights defeats Charlie Dempsey
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley and Zaria
* Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox