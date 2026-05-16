WWE NXT held a show that took place at Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, New York.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Buffalo results from May 15, 2026.
WWE NXT BUFFALO RESULTS 5/15/2026
1. OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Birthright: Lexis King and Uriah Connors
2. Tristan Angels defeats Shiloh Hill
3. The Culling’s Niko Vance defeats Tate Wilder
4. NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats Grayson Waller
5. Bayley / Tatum Paxley / Kendal Grey defeat Zaria / Nikkita Lyons / Kelani Jordan: Bayley pins Lyons
6. PENTA / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Jaida Parker defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / Brad Baylor / Ricky Smokes / Myka Lockwood
7. NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Lola Vice defeats Kali Armstrong
8. Main Event: NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Naraku