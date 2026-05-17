WWE NXT held a show in Canton, OH.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Canton results from May 16, 2026.
WWE NXT CANTON RESULTS 5/16/2026
1. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Birthright: Lexis King and Uriah Connors
2. Tate Wilder defeats Tristan Angels
3. The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes / Brad Baylor / Myka Lockwood defeat OTM: Bronco Nima / Lucien Price and Jaida Parker
4. NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats The Culling’s Niko Vance
5. NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Tatum Paxley defeats Zaria
6. Bayley defeats Kali Armstrong
7. PENTA defeats The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake
8. NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: 4-Way Match: Champion Lola Vice defeats Kendal Grey / Nikkita Lyons / Kelani Jordan
9. Main Event: Tony D’Angelo and Shiloh Hill defeat Grayson Waller and Naraku