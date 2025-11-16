WWE ran the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago, Illinois. on Saturday, November 15, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
NXT CHICAGO RESULTS 11/15/25
* Sheamus defeats Trick Williams
* Zaruca: Zaria and Sol Ruca defeat Zena Sterling and Jordynne Grace: Zaria pins Sterling
* NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
* Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors: Connors is pinned
* NXT North American Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill and Myles Borne: Hill is pinned
* Out The Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Latino World Order: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro: Nima pins del Toro
* The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley with Lyra Valkyria defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid: Valkyria pins Reid
* NXT Title Match: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Grayson Waller / Je’von Evans / JD McDonagh: Saints pins Waller. After the match, Oba Femi appears to confront Saints. Waller tries to sneak attack Saints and is hit with a GTS.