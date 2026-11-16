WWE held a NXT Holiday Tour live event on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Chicago results from November 15, 2026.

WWE NXT CHICAGO RESULTS 11/15/2026

1. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Izzi Dame / Chantel Monroe

2. Brooks Jensen defeats Harley Riggins

3. NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (c) (with Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood) defeat Tavion Heights and Elijah Holyfield

4. EK Prosper defeats Kam Hendrix

5. Mason Rook and Zilla Fatu defeat The Dark State: Cutler James and Dion Lennox via DQ: Lennox hits Fatu with a chair

6. Saquon Shugars defeats Tristan Angels / Sean Legacy

7. Bayley and Kali Armstrong defeat Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey: Bayley pins Sinclair

8. NXT Championship: Grayson Waller (c) defeats Shiloh Hill

9. CM Punk and Lizzy Rain defeat NXT North American Champion Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood (with The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor)