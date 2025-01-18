WWE ran the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida for a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, January 17, 2025.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson and WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results from the show.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (1/17/2025): CITRUS SPRINGS, FL.* Shotzi defeats Nikkita Lyons
* Cutler James defeats Anthony Luke
* Wendy Choo defeats Zena Sterling
* Lince Dorado defeats Josh Black in his return appearance (see photo below)
* Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair) defeats Yoshiki Inamura (with Josh Briggs)
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Tavion Heights
* Sol Ruca defeats Derrian Gobourne
* Men’s Rumble Match: The Winner will receive a title opportunity against NXT Champion Oba Femi: The Winner is Ridge Holland
* Gigi Dolin (with Shotzi) defeats Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx)
* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen