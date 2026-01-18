WWE ran the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida on Saturday, January 17, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling BodySlam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Citrus Springs results from 1/17.
NXT CITRUS SPRINGS RESULTS 1/17/26
* WWE Evolve Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Nikkita Lyons
* Lexis King and Brooks Jensen defeat Tavion Heights and Tate Wilder
* Kali Armstrong defeats PJ Vasa
* Tatum Paxley vs Thea Hail goes to a No Contest due to outside interference
* Dark State: Dion Lennox / Saquon Shugars / Cutler James / Osiris Griffin defeat Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
* Mixed Tag Team Match: Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair defeat Kam Hendrix and Kelani Jordan
* Myles Borne defeats Luca Crusifino
* Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins vs Harlem Lewis and Mike Vecchio: The match is stopped due to an unannounced medical issue
* Jaida Parker defeats Blake Monroe