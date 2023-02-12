Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Citrus Springs, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp
There was a match with two enhancement talents that was interrupted by Grayson Waller only to be interrupted by Tyler Bate.
Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov
Brooks Jensen & NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend, Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
Apollo Crews defeated Dabba Kato
NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid)