Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Citrus Springs, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Damon Kemp

There was a match with two enhancement talents that was interrupted by Grayson Waller only to be interrupted by Tyler Bate.

Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) defeated Ilja Dragunov

Brooks Jensen & NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca & Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend, Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Apollo Crews defeated Dabba Kato

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid)