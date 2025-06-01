WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.
WWE NXT CITRUS SPRINGS RESULTS 5/31/2025* Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke
* Carlee Bright & Bayley Humphrey def. Kali Armstrong & Chantel Monroe
* Jasper Troy def. Braxton Cole
* Thea Hail def. Jaida Parker
* Je’Von Evans def. Tavion Heights and Jackson Drake
* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. The Culling (Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance)
* Zaria def. Izzi Dame
* Noam Dar def. Lexis King
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Sol Ruca (c) (w/ Zaria) def. Nikkita Lyons
#NXTCitrusSprings So Ruca wins pic.twitter.com/J9ADCjZ1xm
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) June 1, 2025
#NXTCitrusSprings Thea Haile wins pic.twitter.com/ECESaSl6T9
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) June 1, 2025
#NXTCitrusSprings Bayley & Bright for the win pic.twitter.com/eX9MbiSHia
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) May 31, 2025