WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida.

Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.

WWE NXT CITRUS SPRINGS RESULTS 5/31/2025 * Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke

* Carlee Bright & Bayley Humphrey def. Kali Armstrong & Chantel Monroe

* Jasper Troy def. Braxton Cole

* Thea Hail def. Jaida Parker

* Je’Von Evans def. Tavion Heights and Jackson Drake

* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. The Culling (Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance)

* Zaria def. Izzi Dame

* Noam Dar def. Lexis King

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Sol Ruca (c) (w/ Zaria) def. Nikkita Lyons

#NXTCitrusSprings So Ruca wins pic.twitter.com/J9ADCjZ1xm — Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) June 1, 2025

#NXTCitrusSprings Thea Haile wins pic.twitter.com/ECESaSl6T9 — Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) June 1, 2025