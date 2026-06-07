WWE NXT held a show in Citrus Springs.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Citrus Springs results from June 6, 2026 at the Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida.

WWE NXT CITRUS SPRINGS RESULTS 6/6/2026

* Sean Legacy defeats Kale Dixon

* Karmen Petrovic defeats PJ Vasa

* Elijah Holyfield defeats Braxton Cole

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Harley Riggins and Harlem Lewis

* Naraku defeats Brooks Jensen

* Kam Hendrix defeats a new recruit

* The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Dion Lennox / Cutler James defeat Jasper Troy / Tavion Heights / Myles Borne

* Shiloh Hill and Tatum Paxley defeat Tristan Angels and Zaria

* NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Lola Vice (c) defeats Kelani Jordan / Kali Armstrong / Kendal Grey