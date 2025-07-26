WWE held a non-televised NXT live event at the Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results.

* The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

* A 10-Bell Salute to Hulk Hogan opened the show

* Lince Dorado d Edris Enofe

* Yoshiki Inamura d Tate Wilder

* Kelani Jordan d Tyra Mae Steele

* Ridge Holland d Shiloh Hill

* NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d Chase U / High Ryze / OTM in a 4-Way Match to retain their Title

* Lash Legend d Jaida Parker

* Promo: NXT NA Champion Ethan Page is challenged by Dante Chen, who chases Page from the ring

* Tony D’Angelo d Anthony Luke

* Main Event: 15-Woman Battle Royal: Thea Hail d Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Lainey Reid, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, P-Nasty, Chantel Monroe, Kali Armstrong, Jin Tala, Wendy Choo and Zena