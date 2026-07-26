WWE NXT held a show on Saturday night at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Citrus Springs results from July 25, 2026.
WWE NXT CITRUS SPRINGS RESULTS 7/25/2026
* Mason Rook defeats Kale Dixon (with Alix Brooks)
* Jaida Parker defeats Alix Brooks
* WWE Evolve Men’s Championship Match: Champion Harlem Lewis defeats Ulka Sasaki
* Thea Hail defeats PJ Vasa
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats Niko Vance due to distraction from Shawn Spears
* The Dark State: Dion Lennox / Cutler James / Osiris Griffin defeat Saquon Shugars / Elijah Holyfield / Jasper Troy
* Kelani Jordan defeats Lacey Simon
* Shiloh Hill and Tatum Paxley defeat Tristan Angels and NXT Women’s NA Champion Zaria
* NXT Men’s Championship Match: Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Keanu Carver