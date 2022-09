Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Fallon Henley, Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward) & Valentina Feroz defeated Arianna Grace, Kiana James & an unknown wrestler.

Veer & Sanga defeated Chase University (Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward)

Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend

Nathan Frazer defeated Von Wagner (w/ Robert Stone)

Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed) defeated Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defeated Grayson Waller & Duke Hudson

NXT Women’s Title Match- Mandy Rose (c) retains over Nikkita Lyons

NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler)