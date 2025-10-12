WWE ran the Agora Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, October 11, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
WWE NXT CLEVELAND RESULTS 10/11/25* Tomasso Ciampa defeats Dion Lennox
* Candice LaRae defeats Kendal Grey
* Los Americanos defeat Chase U
* Lexis King defeats Myles Borne
* NXT Title Match: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Josh Briggs
* The Dark State defeats Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Shiloh Hill
* Oba Femi vs OMOS goes to a No Contest due to interference from The Dark State
* Zaria defeats Thea Hail
* NXT North American Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Johnny Gargano