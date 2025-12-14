WWE ran the Township Auditorium in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, December 13, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
NXT COLUMBIA RESULTS 12/13/25
* Contender’s Match: Jordynne Grace defeats Jaida Parker
* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
* Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill
* WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey / Wren Sinclair / Tatum Paxley defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
* Trick Williams defeats Lexis King
* WWE Men’s Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Brooks Jensen
* NXT Men’s North American Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Myles Borne
* Main Event: NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Blake Monroe defeats Jordynne Grace