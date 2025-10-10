WWE ran Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, October 9, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and his live correspondents Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE NXT COLUMBUS RESULTS 10/4/25* TNA Champion Trick Williams defeated Shiloh Hill.
* DIY defeated DarkState.
* Omos defeated Lexis King.
* Candice LaRae defeated Kendal Grey.
* Los Americanos defeated Chase U.
* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeated Thea Hail.
* Sol Ruca & Zaria defeated WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley. Jayne appeared to suffer a leg injury.
* WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page defeated Myles Borne.
* WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints won a Fatal Four Way over Oba Femi, Josh Briggs and Je’Von Evans.