WWE NXT held a show on Friday night at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Corbin results from June 19, 2026.
WWE NXT CORBIN RESULTS 6/19/2026
1. Kendal Grey defeats Myka Lockwood
2. WWE Speed Championship Match: Lexis King (c) goes to a Time Limit Draw with Keanu Carver. King retains the title.
3. Shiloh Hill and Jasper Troy defeat Birthright
4. NXT Men’s Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) defeats Naraku
5. NXT Men’s North American Championship Match: Myles Borne (c) defeats Tavion Heights and Grayson Waller
6. NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Zaria (c) defeats Kelani Jordan / Lizzy Rain / Arianna Grace
7. Main Event: Alpha Academy: Otis and Tozawa with Shiloh Hill defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / Brad Baylor / Ricky Smokes