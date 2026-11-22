WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday in Palmetto, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Crystal River results from November 21, 2026.
WWE NXT CRYSTAL RIVER RESULTS 11/21/2026
1. Elijah Holyfield defeats Brooks Jensen
2. Skylar Rae defeats Kenzie
3. Elio LeFleur defeats Tristan Angels
4. Shiloh Hill defeats Ahmed Essam
5. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Harlem Lewis and Niko Vance
6. Mixed Tag Team Match: Perros del Mal: Daga and Karmen defeat EK Prosper and Layla Diggs
7. Lizzy Rain defeats Alix Brooks
8. Mason Rook defeats Kam Hendrix
9. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Izzi Dame