WWE ran the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida for a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, January 10, 2025.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson and WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results from the show.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (1/10/2025): DADE CITY, FL.* The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
* Riley Osborne defeats Anthony Luke
* Adrianna Rizzo defeats Izzi Dame
* No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne (with Wren Sinclair) defeat Cutler James and a partner
* Sol Ruca defeats Wren Sinclair
* The Family: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeat Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs Wes Lee and a partner
* Women’s Rumble Match: The winner is Lola Vice
* NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defeats Gigi Dolin
* Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima (with Jaida Parker)
