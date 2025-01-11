WWE ran the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida for a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson and WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results from the show.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (1/10/2025): DADE CITY, FL. * The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

* Riley Osborne defeats Anthony Luke

* Adrianna Rizzo defeats Izzi Dame

* No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne (with Wren Sinclair) defeat Cutler James and a partner

* Sol Ruca defeats Wren Sinclair

* The Family: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeat Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs Wes Lee and a partner

* Women’s Rumble Match: The winner is Lola Vice

* NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defeats Gigi Dolin

* Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima (with Jaida Parker)

Hank and tank and Dani won#nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/R0V8OH36CM — Sarah Mitchell (@SarahMi95017760) January 11, 2025

Giulia vs Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship is happening soon This was after Lola won the Rumble Match at #nxtdadecity Picture credit- @DarthMikeRises pic.twitter.com/9lLIZHrXlj — Leader of VaquerNation (@NationVaquer) January 11, 2025

Lola Vice wins the rumble match. Guilia made a surprise appearance after 😱😱😱 #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/uWE4MzNbXk — Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) January 11, 2025

Will I ever break free of the spell @jacyjaynewwe @FallonHenleyWWE & @Jazmyn_nyx_wwe have me under? No, and I think everyone should accept the Fatal Influence #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/GR2SAi4HIg — Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) January 11, 2025

#NXTDadeCity women North American champion Fallon Henley pic.twitter.com/ghI3lOEAB1 — Chris Rondo (@chrisrondo79) January 11, 2025