WWE ran the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida on Saturday, October 18, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
WWE NXT DADE CITY RESULTS 10/18/25* Shiloh Hill defeats The Austrian Menace
* Carlee Bright / Bayley Humphrey /Dani Sekelsky defeat Nikkita Lyons / Layla Diggs / Masyn Holiday
* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe
* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats PJ Vasa
* Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace
* Josh Briggs defeats Drake Morreaux
* WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey defeats Kali Armstrong
* Oba Femi / Myles Borne / Chase U: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon defeat The Dark State: Cutler James / Dion Lennox / Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars