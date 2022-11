Below are results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

– Channing Lorenzo def. Isaac Odugbesan

– Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) def. Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer Mahan) via DQ

– Alba Fyre def. Valentina Feroz

– Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs & Tate Baxter def. Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) (w/ Ava Raine )

– Oro Mensah def. Javier Bernal

– Indi Hartwell def. Tatum Paxley (w/ Ivy Nile)

– Bron Breakker, Wes Lee & Odyssey Jones def. Camelo Hayes, Damon Kemp, & Von Wagner (w/ Robert Stone)