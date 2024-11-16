WWE returned on the road with a NXT live event on Friday evening.
On Saturday, November 15, 2024, a NXT Live show took place in Dade City, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, are complete results of the show.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/15/2024): DADE CITY, FL.* Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon
* Brinley Reece def. Stevie Turner
* Charlie Dempsey def. Eddy Thorpe and Oro Mensah
* Giulia & Lola Vice def. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo def. Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Wren Sinclair
* Stephanie Vaquer def. Lainey Reid
* Tony D’Angelo def. Jasper Troy
* Trick Williams & Andre Chase def. Ridge Holland & Lexis King
