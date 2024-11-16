WWE returned on the road with a NXT live event on Friday evening.

On Saturday, November 15, 2024, a NXT Live show took place in Dade City, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, are complete results of the show.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/15/2024): DADE CITY, FL. * Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon

* Brinley Reece def. Stevie Turner

* Charlie Dempsey def. Eddy Thorpe and Oro Mensah

* Giulia & Lola Vice def. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo def. Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Wren Sinclair

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Lainey Reid

* Tony D’Angelo def. Jasper Troy

* Trick Williams & Andre Chase def. Ridge Holland & Lexis King

Stacks, Luca and Adriana represented the Family and took on the NQCC at #NXTDadeCity. 📸: ohhbird pic.twitter.com/SM5lo1Ftbw — S. (@CRUSlFlNO) November 16, 2024

