WWE ran the Dade City Armory on Saturday, December 20, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
NXT DADE CITY RESULTS 12/20/25
* Shiloh Hill defeats Kam Hendrix
* Brooks Jensen defeats Harlem Lewis
* Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday defeat Carlee Bright and Bayley Humphrey
* Elio LaFleur and Zozaya defeat Harley Riggins and Jax Pressley
* Jaida Parker defeats Tyra Mae Steele
* NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Thea Hail defeats Nikkita Lyons
* WWE Men’s Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Niko Vance
* Kendal Grey / Wren Sinclair / Maxxine Dupri defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
* Main Event: NXT Men’s Title Match: Champion Oba Femi defeats Tavion Heights