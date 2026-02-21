WWE NXT held a show that took place at the Armory in Dade City, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Dade City results from February 20, 2026.
WWE NXT DADE CITY RESULTS 2/20/2026
* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara
* TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace defeats Thea Hail
* The Birthright: Uriah Connors and Lexis King defeat Tavion Heights and Shiloh Hill
* Sol Ruca / Zaria / Bayley Humphrey defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley/ Lainey Reid
* Elijah Holyfield defeats Chris Island
* The Culling’s Niko Vance defeats Tyson Dupont
* WWE Men’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Wren Sinclair
* NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox