WWE NXT held a show that took place at The Armory in Dade City, FL.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Dade City results from April 24, 2026.
WWE NXT DADE CITY RESULTS 4/24/2026
* Noam Dar defeats Jackson Drake. After the match, Myka Lockwood carries Drake from the ring
* Lizzy Rain defeats Layla Diggs (with Nikkita Lyons)
* Birthright: Channing Lorenzo / Uriah Connors / Lexis King (with Charlie Dempsey and Arianna Grace) defeat Drake Morreaux / Tavion Heights / Shiloh Hill
* Niko Vance defeats Kai Kavari
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats Charlie Dempsey (with Lexis King)
* Brooks Jensen defeats Elijah Holyfield
* Kali Armstrong defeats Skylar Rae
* Keanu Carver defeats Romeo Moreno
* NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Lola Vice defeats Izzi Dame (with Niko Vance)