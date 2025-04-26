WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, April 25, 2025 at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida.

Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @JeffReidUP, @krs_one3 and our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.

WWE NXT DADE CITY RESULTS 4/25/25 * Wren Sinclair def. Lainey Reid

* Lexis King def. Shiloh Hill

* The Culling (Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance) (w/ Izzi Dame) def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon

* Izzi Dame def. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) (w/ Wren Sinclair) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

* Thea Hail def. Bailey Humphrey

* Trick Williams def. Anthony Luke

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Sol Ruca (c) def. Cora Jade

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) def. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

#NXTDadeCity The Culling starts doing so poorly against Chase U 2.0 that @izzi_wwe is ashamed to show her face! pic.twitter.com/pE54bY0K6B — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025

#NXTDadeCity @CoraJadeWWE fancies herself the most deserving of opportunities in the Women's Division. @SolRucaWWE and @avawwe_ arrive to grant a Women's North American Championship match later tonight to a suddenly hesitant Cora. pic.twitter.com/RzC4YsZiJJ — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025