WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, April 25, 2025 at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @JeffReidUP, @krs_one3 and our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.
WWE NXT DADE CITY RESULTS 4/25/25* Wren Sinclair def. Lainey Reid
* Lexis King def. Shiloh Hill
* The Culling (Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance) (w/ Izzi Dame) def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon
* Izzi Dame def. Karmen Petrovic
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) (w/ Wren Sinclair) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
* Thea Hail def. Bailey Humphrey
* Trick Williams def. Anthony Luke
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Sol Ruca (c) def. Cora Jade
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) def. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura
#NXTDadeCity OTM vs. NQCC pic.twitter.com/40KaMcKKih
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025
#NXTDadeCity @WrenSinclairWWE opens the show in winning fashion over @lainey_wwe. pic.twitter.com/3Q5hJKPukw
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025
#NXTDadeCity The Culling starts doing so poorly against Chase U 2.0 that @izzi_wwe is ashamed to show her face! pic.twitter.com/pE54bY0K6B
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025
#NXTDadeCity @CoraJadeWWE fancies herself the most deserving of opportunities in the Women's Division. @SolRucaWWE and @avawwe_ arrive to grant a Women's North American Championship match later tonight to a suddenly hesitant Cora. pic.twitter.com/RzC4YsZiJJ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 26, 2025
popped my lip in #NXTdadecity …..
& still standing 🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️ pic.twitter.com/1FhxGaS8MM
— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) April 26, 2025