WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondent @travelagenthere.
WWE NXT DADE CITY RESULTS 6/14/25* Carlee Bright d Chantel Monroe
* Brooks Jensen d Jamal Hampton
* The Dark State d Jax Pressley / Braxton Cole / Harley Riggins
* Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame) d Keanu Carver
* Anthony Luke d Trill London
* Lola Vice d Arianna Grace / Nikkita Lyons / Izzi Dame
* Sol Ruca and Zaria d Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx
* Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo d Josh Briggs
* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne d Lainey Reid
* NXT Champion Oba Femi d Yoshiki Inamura