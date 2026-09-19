WWE held a show on Friday at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Dade City results from September 18, 2026.

WWE DADE CITY RESULTS 9/18/2026 1. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins 2. Kenzie defeats Alyssa Danielle 3. Mason Rook defeats Kale Dixon (with Alix Brooks) 4. Vanta the Unknown defeats Andi Summers 5. NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor defeat Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar 6. Jaida Parker defeats Reina Volcan 7. WWE Evolve Championship: Champion Harlem Lewis defeats Brooks Jensen 8. NXT North American Championship (Women’s): Champion Zaria defeats Kali Armstrong and Thea Hail 9. Main Event: NXT North American Championship: The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake defeats Shiloh Hill

For those interested, you can check out recaps of all past episodes of the show by checking out our WWE NXT Results archive here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.