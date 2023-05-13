Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida:

* Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice. After the match, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima attacked The Creed Brothers to set up a match later on

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Rickssen Opont and Chukwusom Enekwechi

* Oba Femi defeated Myles Borne. Femi dominated and destroyed

* Kiana James defeated Brooklyn Barlow. James cheated to win with a rake to the eyes and a handful of tights

* Joe Coffey defeated Charlie Dempsey. Great match

* Trick Williams defeated Dijak by DQ. Dijak got the DQ when he refused to break a submission after the 5 count. Best match of the night

* The Creed Brothers defeated Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

* Noam Dar defeated Duke Hudson with his feet on the ropes. This was to be a Heritage Cup match but Dar refused to defend unless Duke won a non-title match first

* Thea Hail and Kelani Jordan defeated Cora Jade and Harleigh White. Jade blamed the debuting White for the loss after the match

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus retained over Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Joe Coffey was ejected from ringside at one point

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.