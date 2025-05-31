WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.
WWE NXT DAVENPORT RESULTS 5/30/2025* Kelani Jordan def. Lainey Reid
* Drake Morreaux def. Drako Knox
* Zena Sterling def. P-Nasty
* Harlem Lewis def. Brayden Ray (BJ Ray)
* Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) def. Lola Vice & Karen Petrovic
* Charlie Dempsey (w/ Wren Sinclair) defeated Shiloh Hill
* Tyra Mae Steele def. Arianna Grace
* Trick Williams and Myles Borne in-ring promo
* High Ryze (Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe) def. Chase U (Andre Chase, Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors)
* NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) def. Lash Legend
#NXTDavenport @_trickwilliams blames @KellyKincaidWWE for giving him the wrong name…or names…of the town..@mylesborne_wwe puts a merciful end to his new bad attitude by challenging him for the TNA title. Truck answers by going for a cheap shot which Myles handily reverses. pic.twitter.com/WuycKkNLah
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 31, 2025
Charlie Dempsey and Shilo Hill put on a banger of a match at #NXTDavenport #WWENXT #WeAreNXT #NXTLive pic.twitter.com/CSTUu2OgGt
— Shannon (@shann0521) May 31, 2025
#NXTDavenport Despite a crushing assault, Fatal Influence stands victorious! pic.twitter.com/48BKQIOnHu
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 31, 2025
#NXTDavenport @zena_wwe surprises herself with her strength! pic.twitter.com/xydql2Xgiw
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 31, 2025