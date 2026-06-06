WWE NXT held a show in Davenport, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Davenport results from June 5, 2026 at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, FL.

WWE NXT DAVENPORT RESULTS 6/5/2026

* NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Lola Vice (c) defeats Nikkita Lyons * OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Viktor Zanov and Shido Ash * Keanu Carver defeats Shiloh Hill * Birthright: Lexis King / Uriah Connors / Stacks Lorenzo defeat EK Prosper / Dorian van Dux / Tate Wilder * Jaida Parker defeats Arianna Grace * NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (c) (with Myka Lockwood) defeat Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno * Skylar Rae and Martinez defeat Jessica the Unknown and Zena Sterling * Lizzy Rain defeats Zaria via DQ. Zaria shoves the referee and is DQ’d * NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) defeats Jackson Drake thanks to an assist from Naraku