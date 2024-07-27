Tonight WWE NXT ran a house show event from the Tom Fellows Comm Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are the results to that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.
-NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Brooks Jensen
-NXT Women’s North American Title: Kelani Jordan (c) defeats Tatum Paxley
-Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey / Wolfgang defeat Shiloh Hill / Je’Von Evans / Joe Hendry
-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger Win a Tag Team Match.
-NXT Tag Team Title: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) defeat Chase U: Ridge Holland and Duke Hudson
-Wendy Choo defeats Wren Sinclair
-Fallon Henley / Jacy Jayne / Jazmyn Nyx defeat Lola Vice / Brinley Reece / Kendall Gray
-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew
-Jaida Parker defeats Adrianna Rizzo
-Dante Chen defeats Uriah Connors