Tonight WWE NXT ran a house show event from the Tom Fellows Comm Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are the results to that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Brooks Jensen

-NXT Women’s North American Title: Kelani Jordan (c) defeats Tatum Paxley

-Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey / Wolfgang defeat Shiloh Hill / Je’Von Evans / Joe Hendry

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger Win a Tag Team Match.

-NXT Tag Team Title: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) defeat Chase U: Ridge Holland and Duke Hudson

-Wendy Choo defeats Wren Sinclair

-Fallon Henley / Jacy Jayne / Jazmyn Nyx defeat Lola Vice / Brinley Reece / Kendall Gray

-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew

-Jaida Parker defeats Adrianna Rizzo

-Dante Chen defeats Uriah Connors