WWE ran the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, October 10, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
WWE NXT DETROIT RESULTS 10/10/25* Los Americanos defeated Chase U
* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeated Thea Hail, Zaria & Candice LaRae
* Omos defeats Myles Borne
* NXT North American Champion Ethan Page defeated Trey Miguel
* #DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated DarkState
* Oba Femi defeated Je’Von Evans. Post-match, DarkState attacks Oba Femi. Omos enters the ring for the save, chasing DarkState out. Omos and Oba Femi go face to face. Omos lays out Oba.
* WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca vs. Kendal Grey went to a Time Limit Draw
* WWE Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defeated Kendal Grey
* Ricky Saints and MCMG defeated Lexis King, Josh Briggs & Trick Williams in the main event of the evening.