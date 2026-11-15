WWE held an NXT live event on Friday at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Detroit results from November 14, 2026.

WWE NXT DETROIT RESULTS 11/14/2026 1. Sean Legacy defeats Tristan Angels 2. NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (c) (with Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood) defeat Tavion Heights and Elijah Holyfield 3. Brooks Jensen defeats Harley Riggins 4. Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey defeat Chantel Monroe and Kali Armstrong 5. Street Fight: Saquon Shugars / Zilla Fatu / Mason Rook defeat The Dark State: Cutler James / Dion Lennox / Osiris Griffin 6. EK Prosper and Shiloh Hill defeat Kam Hendrix and Grayson Waller 7. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Lizzy Rain and Izzi Dame 8. CM Punk and Bayley defeat Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood