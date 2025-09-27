WWE ran the Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Florida on Friday, September 26, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE NXT DUNNELLON RESULTS 9/26/25* Myles Borne d Niko Vance
* Bayley Humphrey d Sirena Linton
* Jasper Troy d Chris Island
* Tyra Mae Steele d Zena Sterling
* The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley (with Niko Vance) d Maxxine DuPri and Karmen Petrovic
* High Ryze: Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson Dupont d Shiloh Hill / Drake Morreaux / Drako Knox
* Wren Sinclair d Nikkita Lyons
* Main Event: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Cutler James / Dion Lennox d Chase U: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger