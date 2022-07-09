Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from the Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Florida, courtesy of Fightful:

Joe Gacy def. Roderick Strong

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade (c) def. Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) (w/ NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose)

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Pretty Deadly

NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes(c) def. Ikemen Jiro and Wes Lee

Tiffany Stratton def. Amari Miller

Apollo Crews def. Xyon Quinn

Solo Sikoa def. Von Wagner

NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker (c) retains over JD McDonagh