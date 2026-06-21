WWE NXT held a show on Saturday night at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, IN.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Evansville results from June 20, 2026.
WWE NXT EVANSVILLE RESULTS 6/20/2026
1. Shiloh Hill defeats Keanu Carver
2. Lizzy Rain defeats Arianna Grace (with Birthright)
3. Jasper Troy defeats WWE Men’s Speed Champion Lexis King via DQ with Special Referee EK Prosper
4. NXT Men’s North American Championship Match: Myles Borne (c) defeats Tavion Heights
5. The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake and Ricky Smokes (with Brad Baylor and Myka Lockwood) defeat Birthright: Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo (with Lexis King and Arianna Grace)
6. NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Zaria (c) defeats Kelani Jordan / Kendal Grey
7. Main Event: NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and Shiloh Hill defeat Grayson Waller and Naraku