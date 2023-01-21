Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Havert L. Finn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:

* Axiom defeated Oro Mensah. After the match, newcomer Karl Fredericks from NJPW confronted Axiom and beat him up (Photos/video here)

* Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo

* Rip Fowler and Jagger Rid defeated Xyon Quinn and Commander Azeez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter defeated Lola Vice, who is former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda. She was accompanied to the ring by Elektra Lopez. At one point Lopez tried to give Vice brass knuckles but she failed to use them

* The Creed Brothers defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Antonio De Luca

* Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca

* Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi in an Arm Wrestling Contest ends when Von Wagner rushes the ring to attack both men. NXT Champion Bron Breakker made the save to set up the next match

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Oba Femi defeated Von Wagner and Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley and Kiana James defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. This was supposed to be Henley teaming with Thea Hail, but Isla Dawn took Hail out before the match. James came out to replace Hail

* Dijak defeated Hank Ledger. Dijak continued the attack after the match until NXT North American Champion Wes Lee made the save

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez retained over Cora Jade in the main event

