WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, February 21, 2025 at the Havert L. Finn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @NO1BIGT_123, @TrevorMurray and WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (2/21/2025): FORT PIERCE, FL.* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Jasper Troy
* Wren Sinclair defeats Thea Hail
* Ridge Holland defeats Bronco Nima
* Adriana Rizzo defeats Nikita Lyons
* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights
* Lash Legend defeats Tatum Paxley
* Trick Williams defeats Charlie Dempsey
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Karmen Petrovic
Great Main Event tonight for the women’s North American Title between @Steph_Vaquer and @karmen_wwe ! The in ring skill was superb, unfortunately the crowd just was not in to it, like most the night #WWENXT #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/SRmkRC117S
— BostonArman (@BostonArman) February 22, 2025
New blue gear for @Steph_Vaquer at #NXTFtPierce 😍💙
(📷: _treadlightly, IG) pic.twitter.com/ArqSjYUp3o
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) February 22, 2025
When @lashlegendwwe made her way out she got a major reaction and got the win here #WWENXT #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/NLfAKpXEj0
— BostonArman (@BostonArman) February 22, 2025
Packed house here in Fort Pierce, FL!#WWENXT#NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/5y3y7LXXcr
— Chris Sharpe (@WWEChipDanning) February 22, 2025