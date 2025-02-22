WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, February 21, 2025 at the Havert L. Finn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @NO1BIGT_123, @TrevorMurray and WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (2/21/2025): FORT PIERCE, FL. * Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Jasper Troy

* Wren Sinclair defeats Thea Hail

* Ridge Holland defeats Bronco Nima

* Adriana Rizzo defeats Nikita Lyons

* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights

* Lash Legend defeats Tatum Paxley

* Trick Williams defeats Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Karmen Petrovic