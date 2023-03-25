Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:

* Zoey Stark defeated Leah Mitchell. This looks to be Mitchell’s debut

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Von Wagner

* Lyra Valkyria and Dani Palmer defeated Sarah Baer and Lash Legend. This was Baer’s first match besides a Battle Royal last year

* Dijak defeated Myles Borne

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Pretty Deadly

Intermission

* Thea Hail defeated Lola Vice

* Tyler Bate defeated Tiller Bucktrot. This was Tiller’s debut

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn ends when the two teams won’t stop brawling. Fallon started out with a promo but James showed up late due to car trouble. James rescued Henley but then the brawl broke out. Officials and wrestlers ran out to break it up

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Andre Chase, Tony D’Angelo and Josh Briggs. There was a mini-celebration for Chase’s 16th year in pro wrestling. He gave a speech and was praised by Breakker, while The Creed Brothers and a few others came out to honor him in the ring. The crowd of fans and wrestlers gave Chase a standing ovation

