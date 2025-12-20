WWE ran the Ft. Pierce, FL. Havert L Fenn Center on Friday, December 19, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
NXT FT. PIERCE RESULTS 12/19/25
* Andre Chase defeats Nathan Angel
* Zena Sterling defeats Tatyanna Dumas
* The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors
* Kelani Jordan defeats Karmen Petrovic
* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe
* Izzi Dame defeats Skylar Raye
* WWE Speed Title Match: Champion Jasper Troy defeats Luca Crusifino
* NXT Women’s North American Title Match: Champion Thea Hail defeats Arianna Grace