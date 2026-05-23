WWE NXT held a show in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Ft. Pierce results from May 22, 2026 at the Havert L Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, FL.
WWE NXT FT. PIERCE RESULTS 5/22/2026
* Lizzy Rain defeats Nikkita Lyons
* Jasper Troy defeats Braxton Cole
* Martinez defeats Masyn Holiday
* Tate Wilder defeats Ulka Sasaki
* Sean Legacy / Dorian van Dux / EK Prosper defeat The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Dion Lennox VIA DQ
* Charlie Dempsey defeats Elijah Holyfield
* NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley and Kendal Grey defeat Zaria and Kelani Jordan
* Karmen Petrovic defeats Zena Sterling
* NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and Shiloh Hill defeat Naraku and Tristan Angels