WWE NXT held a show on Friday night at the Havert L Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, FL.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Ft. Pierce results from July 24, 2026.
WWE NXT FT. PIERCE RESULTS 7/24/2026
* Harlem Lewis defeats Shido Ash
* Myka Lockwood (with NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project) defeats Adriana Rizzo
* Tavion Heights defeats Harley Riggins
* WWE Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair defeats Alix Brooks
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Bread Baylor defeat Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno
* Shiloh Hill and Lizzy Rain defeat Tristan Angels and NXT Women’s NA Champion Zaria
* WWE Evolve Women’s Championship Match: Champion Nikkita Lyons defeats Vanta the Unknown
* EK Prosper / Tate Wilder / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger defeat Birthright: Lexis King / Uriah Connors / Stacks Lorenzo / Charlie Dempsey
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Kali Armstrong