WWE ran the Havert L Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida on Friday, September 12, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE NXT FT. PIERCE RESULTS 9/12/25* TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill
* Karmen Petrovic d Sirena Linton
* Charlie Dempsey d Brooks Jensen
* High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe brawl to a No Contest decision with OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
* Ridge Holland d Dante Chen
* The Culling: Tatum Paxley (with Shawn Spears) d Kendal Grey
* Jaida Parker d Dani Sekelsky
* Sol Ruca and Zaria d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx
* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Shawn Spears (with Tatum Paxley)
