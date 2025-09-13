WWE ran the Havert L Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida on Friday, September 12, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.

WWE NXT FT. PIERCE RESULTS 9/12/25 * TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill

* Karmen Petrovic d Sirena Linton

* Charlie Dempsey d Brooks Jensen

* High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe brawl to a No Contest decision with OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

* Ridge Holland d Dante Chen

* The Culling: Tatum Paxley (with Shawn Spears) d Kendal Grey

* Jaida Parker d Dani Sekelsky

* Sol Ruca and Zaria d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx

* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Shawn Spears (with Tatum Paxley)

#NXTFTPierce #WWE great crowd here at the Fenn center here in Fort Pierce….. pic.twitter.com/GGSRpWk7UW — Duane Long (@Dlongphoto) September 12, 2025

Trick Willie vs Shiloh Hill to start off #nxtfortpierce #nxtftpierce pic.twitter.com/mZp22C10V6 — James aka The World Wrestling Kid (@TheWWKid) September 12, 2025

Port St Lucie's own Jaida Parker vs @danirayeee in her house show debut! #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/FYy80Bbhyd — James aka The World Wrestling Kid (@TheWWKid) September 13, 2025

Zaria and Sol Ruca came out separate 😢 #nxtftpierce pic.twitter.com/GjPFk04iSt — Alice (@RedPandaAlice) September 13, 2025

Sol Ruca and Zaria vs Fatal Influence is going down in Fort Pierce right now!!! #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/FVeypbeVIJ — James aka The World Wrestling Kid (@TheWWKid) September 13, 2025