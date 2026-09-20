WWE held a show on Saturday at the Havert L Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE Ft. Pierce results from September 19, 2026.

WWE NXT FT. PIERCE RESULTS 9/19/2026 1. Shiloh Hill and Jax Presley defeat Harley Riggins and Shido Ash 2. Skylar Rae defeats Alix Brooks (with Kale Dixon) 3. WWE Evolve Championship: Harlem Lewis (c) defeats Niko Vance 4. Myka Lockwood (with The Vanity Project) defeats Kenzie 5. Birthright: Lexis King / Uriah Connors / Stacks Lorenzo defeat Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Mason Rook 6. WWE Evolve Women’s Championship: Nikkita Lyons (c) defeats Andi Summers 7. Saquon Shugars defeats Tristan Angels 8. NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) (with The Vanity Project) defeats EK Prosper 9. Main Event: NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) defeats Lizzy Rain

For those interested, you can check out recaps of all past episodes of the show by checking out our WWE NXT Results archive here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.